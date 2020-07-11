Singapore reports 170 new COVID-19 infections, including 24 community cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 170 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Jul 11), including 24 cases in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Seven Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the community cases, along with 17 work pass holders.



Saturday's community case count is the fourth time this week the figure has breached the 20 mark.

Prior to Jul 6 when there were 23 community cases, the last time there were more than 20 community infections in a single day was Apr 24 when there were 25 cases in the community.

Five of the community infections reported on Saturday were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

There is also one imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH in a preliminary update.

"We are still working on the details of the cases," the ministry said, adding that it will release more information on Saturday night.

WATERSHED GENERAL ELECTION



Singapore has just seen a General Election like never before - one of online rallies, safe-distanced walkabouts and a ban on large gatherings of supporters.

In an unprecedented move, voting was also extended by two hours due to a number of polling stations continuing to see long queues at the time of closing, said the Elections Department.

Earlier on Friday, the ELD had said that safety measures due to the threat of COVID-19 were part of the reason for longer waiting times.

The election results, which saw the ruling People's Action Party win 61.24 per cent of the vote and opposition Workers' Party claiming a second GRC, will pave the way for Singapore as it continues to navigate and overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

