Singapore reports 178 new cases of COVID-19, with 1 Singaporean and 1 imported case

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 178 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Jul 12), including one community case - a Singaporean - said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



There is also one imported case who has been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the ministry.

Further details will be released on Sunday night, it added.







​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



Advertisement

Advertisement

A 13-year-old student from Jurong West Secondary School confirmed as a COVID-19 case earlier this week is linked to a previous confirmed case from the same school, the Ministry of Education said on Saturday.

The student was asymptomatic but was tested as she had been placed in quarantine as a close contact of the earlier case, who is also a student, the ministry added.

Students returned to school on a weekly rotational basis in Phase 1 of Singapore's exit from the "circuit breaker" on Jun 1, with graduating students attending school on weekdays.

Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening from Jun 19, with the gradual resumption of operations by more businesses.



From Monday, some cinemas across Singapore will reopen, with up to 50 patrons allowed in each cinema hall.

Patrons must wear a face mask in the cinema hall and observe the 1m safe distancing requirement, except for groups of up to five who are friends or family.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram