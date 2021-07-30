131 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 52 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 131 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Jul 30), including 52 infections with no links to previous cases.

Sixty-four infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another 15 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Twenty-eight cases were linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster and one to the cluster in KTV lounges, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster has grown to 997 cases and remains the largest active cluster in the country.

Among the new cases, one person is above the age of 70 who is partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Two infections were detected upon arrival while six developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Friday night.





Education Minister Chan Chun Sing revealed on Friday that 129 students - representing 0.03 per cent of Singapore's total student population - and 17 school employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three months.

Acknowledging calls from some parents to move back to full home-based learning, Mr Chan gave the assurance that schools remain safe places for learning.



"We have implemented stringent safe management measures to minimise transmission risks," he said in a Facebook post, adding that surveillance measures are in place to detect potential COVID-19 cases as soon as possible.

Singapore is in the second week of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures, which took effect on Jul 22 to combat a rise in local COVID-19 cases.

Under the tighter restrictions set to last until Aug 18, dining-in at F&B outlets has been suspended and the group size for social gatherings is limited to two people.



MOH has said that the Government will review the tightened measures two weeks after their introduction, and adjust them based on the situation at the time.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,861 COVID-19 cases.

