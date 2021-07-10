No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 6 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jul 10).



There were six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



Three of the imported cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other three developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.



This is the lowest overall number of total daily cases reported in Singapore since Jun 9 when four infections were identified.



MOH will provide an update on Saturday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.













From Monday, up to five in a group will be allowed to dine out together. Social gatherings at the workplace can also resume – subject to the five-person limit – but working from home will remain as the default, said the Health Ministry on Jul 7.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,684 COVID-19 cases.



