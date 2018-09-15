No import of Australian strawberry brands with needle contamination: AVA

SINGAPORE: There are no imports of the affected brands of Australian strawberries that were reported to be contaminated with sewing needles, said the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore on Saturday (Sep 15).

"Based on our checks, there are no imports of the implicated brands into Singapore," said AVA in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



Advertisement

Australian authorities earlier this week asked consumers to throw away strawberries bought from Woolworths Group if they bore the brand of Berry Licious or Berry Obsession, after three punnets were discovered to include fruit embedded with sewing needles.



The recall has since been expanded to include six brands after police received more complaints about needles in strawberries.

The brands are: The Berry Obsession, Berry Licious, Donnybrook Berries, Love Berry, Delightful Strawberries and Oasis.



Australians have also been warned to cut strawberries before eating them.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Until advised, consumers should cut up strawberries before consuming them,” Queensland state government said in a statement.



The state of Queensland on Saturday offered a AU$100,000 (US$71,500) reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for sabotaging strawberries with sewing needles.

