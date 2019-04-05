Singapore has not received any information from Malaysia about shipping hub project: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government has not received any communication or information from Malaysia about a new shipping hub project in the Straits of Johor, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Apr 5).

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had earlier this week witnessed the signing ceremony for the project, which has been billed as the world's largest largest ship-to-ship transfer hub.

Dr Mahathir said that the project will be within Malaysian waters, adding that Singapore has been informed.



"The Government of Singapore has not received any communication or information from Malaysia related to the development of a ship-to-ship transfer hub in the Straits of Johor by KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd," said an MFA spokesperson in response to media queries.

"We are seeking more information from Malaysia on the project, including its precise location, as well as any potential implications this project has on Malaysia’s bilateral and international obligations, including on safety of navigation in the area and its potential transboundary environmental impact," the spokesperson added.

"Singapore has requested such information from Malaysia in order to assess its implications for Singapore.”

Singapore's comments come amid confusion over the project among Johor's leaders.



Earlier this week, the crown prince of Johor hit back at Dr Mahathir for saying that the southern state had been aware of the project.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said Dr Mahathir was acting unconstitutionally over the project, adding that land and water matters are the state's prerogative.

Construction of the 1,214-hectare hub will begin within the next 12 months, and is estimated to cost between US$150 million and US$180 million.



It will facilitate the transfer of liquid cargo such as crude oil, fuel oil, gas oil, liquefied natural gas and other petroleum-based products, and is expected to add RM18 billion (US$4.4 billion) to Malaysia's GDP.

