Singapore offers aid, supplies to areas affected by Laos dam collapse

SINGAPORE: Singapore has offered to provide aid and immediate supplies to assist with flood relief efforts in the areas affected by a collapsed dam in Laos, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Jul 24).

"The Singapore Government is saddened to learn of the loss of lives and the destruction of homes caused by the collapse of the dam in Attapeu province in Laos on Monday, July 23 2018," said MFA in the press release.

"Our deepest sympathies are with those who are affected."

MFA added that the Singapore Embassy in Vientiane has not received reports of any Singaporeans affected by the floods.

It added that Singaporeans who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Vientiane at +856 21 353939 or the MFA Duty Office (24-hours) at +65 6379 8800.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post that he has reached out to Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith to offer "assistance and support during this challenging time".

Hundreds of people are missing and an unknown number feared dead after a partially built hydropower dam in southeast Laos collapsed after heavy rain.

The accident happened in southeastern Attapeu province late Monday, releasing five billion cubic metres of water - more than two million Olympic swimming pools.