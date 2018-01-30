Singapore overtakes China as Asia’s largest investor in US property: Bloomberg

SINGAPORE: Singapore has overtaken China to become Asia’s largest investor in US commercial property, Bloomberg reported on Monday (Jan 29).

It was the first time since 2012 that Singapore outspent China, the report said, citing data from Real Capital Analytics and Cushman & Wakefield.

Globally, Singapore was the third-largest investor in US commercial property, after Canada and France.

In 2017, Singapore companies invested US$9.5 billion in US real estate, up from US$3.3 billion the previous year. Chinese companies invested US$5.9 billion, a sharp decline from US$17.3 billion in 2016.

The 66 per cent plunge in deals by Chinese investors came after the country’s regulators cracked down on capital outflows, Bloomberg said.

Sovereign wealth fund GIC accounted for almost three-quarters of the Singapore deals, including its US$988 million investment in 60 Wall Street in Manhattan, which houses the US headquarters of Deutsche Bank, and US$1.1 billion investment in a portfolio of student accommodation.

Besides GIC, other Singaporean buyers of US properties included developers, real estate investment trusts and logistic companies, Bloomberg said.

Singapore’s investments in commercial property globally rose by about 40 per cent to US$28.4 billion last year, beating a record set in 2015, according to the data.

“We expect Singapore to continue to be the single largest source of Asian investments in the US real estate markets,” the report cited Mr Priyaranjan Kumar, Cushman’s regional executive director of capital markets for Asia Pacific, as saying.