Singapore will send 200 oxygen concentrators to Myanmar to help fight COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore will send 200 oxygen concentrators to Myanmar to support the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Jul 28).

The 10-litre oxygen concentrators will be channelled through the Singapore Red Cross, which will work with the Myanmar Red Cross Society to distribute them to affected communities.

Myanmar has reported nearly 280,000 COVID-19 cases to date, with more than 120,000 recorded in the past month alone. There have been more than 7,800 deaths related to the disease, with more than 4,500 occurring in the last month.

Infections have surged since June, and the country set its highest daily records of new cases and deaths in July, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.



The latest contribution supplements Singapore's earlier provision of polymerase chain reaction machines, diagnostic tests, surgical masks, hand sanitisers and other medical supplies, said MFA.



"Singapore stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their fight against COVID-19," said the foreign affairs ministry.



"These contributions, as well as donations organised by private entities and the Myanmar community in Singapore, attest to the strong mutual support between the peoples of Singapore and Myanmar in overcoming the shared challenges of COVID-19."



The Singapore Red Cross has launched a public appeal to deliver humanitarian assistance for communities in Southeast Asia and South Asia through the COVID-19 International Response Fund, added MFA.

