Singapore para-athlete Khairi Ishak gets 4-year ban for failing dope test

SINGAPORE: Singapore para-athlete Mohammad Khairi Ishak has been slapped with a four-year ban from all sporting competition after failing a dope test, said an Anti-Doping Singapore spokesperson on Saturday (Apr 14).



The 28-year-old had on Mar 12 tested positive for methandienone, a steroid under the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 2018 Prohibited List, leading to his withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games in Australia even before his competition began.

The test administered by Anti-Doping Singapore was part of the pre-Games out-of-competition testing. Khairi had been on provisional suspension since Apr 6.

The National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee has imposed a four-year ban commencing from the date that the provisional suspension came into effect on Apr 6, 2018," said the Anti-Doping Singapore spokesperson in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



According to the My ActiveSG website, Khairi won a silver for the T46 100m and bronze in the T46 200m event at the Beijing World Para Athletics Grand Prix in 2017.

