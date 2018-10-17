Singapore signs open skies agreement with Peru

SINGAPORE: Singapore signed an open skies agreement with Peru on Tuesday (Oct 16), announced the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a press release.

Under the agreement, airlines of both countries will be able to fly any number of passenger and cargo services between them, as well as to any third country, with no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type and routing.

Advertisement

Cargo carriers from both countries will also be able to use the other country as a hub for operations to any third country, said the ministry.

With this agreement, Singapore has signed air service agreements with more than 140 states and territories, of which more than 70 are open skies agreements.

The agreement was signed by Mr Bernard Lim, MOT's senior director of international relations and security, and Mr Carlos Cesar Arturo Estremadoyro Mory, Peru's Vice-Minister of Transport.

"We are very pleased to sign this open skies agreement, which liberalises air services between and beyond Singapore and Peru," said Mr Lim, adding that it was a testament to the strong bilateral relationship between both countries.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The agreement will open up new opportunities for our carriers and enable greater connectivity for people and goods. It will also bring benefit and promote business, tourism and economic exchanges between our two countries.”

