Singapore Philatelic Museum, Peranakan Museum to close for redevelopment

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Philatelic Museum and the Peranakan Museum will be closed for redevelopment, the National Heritage Board (NHB) announced in a media release on Monday (Jan 21).

The Singapore Philatelic Museum will be closed to the public from Mar 18 and is expected to re-open at the end of next year. The Peranakan Museum will be closed from Apr 1 and will re-open in mid-2021.

Both museums will be closed to "refresh the museums’ infrastructure, content and offerings to enhance the visitor experience for Singaporeans", said NHB.

Officially opened in 1995, the Singapore Philatelic Museum uses stamps to showcase Singapore's heritage and connections to the world.

Redevelopment works for the museum will include essential infrastructure upgrades to the museum building as well as a revamp of the permanent and changing galleries to improve visitor experience, said NHB.

Leading up to its closure, the museum will organise three open houses with free entry for everyone. It will also offer special programmes such as Chinese New Year activities on Feb 6, and a last chance to catch The Little Prince exhibition and accompanying programmes on Mar 10 and 17.

During its redevelopment, the museum will hold travelling exhibitions and education programmes in schools, as well as continue to organise events such as the annual national stamp collecting competition.



Ahead of its closure for redevelopment, the Peranakan Museum - which explores the art and culture of Peranakan communities - will hold an Armenian Street Party on Mar 15 and 16 as part of NHB's Singapore Heritage Festival.

The museum will also organise pop-up exhibitions at public libraries in collaboration with the National Library Board.

The Peranakan Gallery at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 will continue its operations, and will feature a new rotation of exhibits later this year.