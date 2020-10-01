Singapore leaders congratulate China on 71th anniversary of founding

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Oct 1) congratulated their Chinese counterparts on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.



Mdm Halimah's and Mr Lee’s letters are reproduced in full below:



Congratulatory message from President Halimah Yacob to President Xi Jinping



Oct 1, 2020



His Excellency Xi Jinping

President

People’s Republic of China



Your Excellency,



On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I warmly congratulate you on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.



China has made immense progress over the past seven decades, particularly after the launch of its reform and opening up policy in 1978. Today, China is the world’s second largest economy, and top trading partner for many countries including Singapore. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been one of the first countries to control the outbreak and revive its economy.



Singapore-China relations have grown in tandem with China’s development. This year is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. In the short span of thirty years, our bilateral ties have strengthened significantly and broken new ground in diverse areas. Amidst the pandemic, our countries have deepened bilateral cooperation and our peoples have supported each other. As we step into a post-COVID-19 world, I am certain that our two countries will continue to work closely together for the mutual benefit of our peoples.



I wish the People’s Republic of China continued peace, stability and prosperity. I also wish you good health and success. My husband and I look forward to meeting you and Madam Peng Liyuan again in Beijing during our forthcoming State Visit to China.



Yours sincerely,



HALIMAH YACOB



Congratulatory Message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Premier Li Keqiang



Oct 1, 2020



Dear Premier Li,



On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I warmly congratulate you on the auspicious occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.



China’s growth over the past decades has been remarkable. Having lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, China expects to completely alleviate poverty by the end of this year. This achievement bears testament to the tenacity of the Chinese people. Even in an increasingly uncertain global environment, I am confident that China will continue to grow and contribute to the stability and prosperity of our region and the world.



Singapore-China relations have also steadily strengthened over the years. Our cooperation is substantial and ambitious, ranging from building industrial parks to the development of sustainable eco-cities, to enhancing Singapore-China connectivity and beyond. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our leaders have remained in close contact. We are also working on new areas of cooperation in public health management and vaccine research and development.

Singapore and China continue to work closely in multilateral fora too. The Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit was convened in April 2020, soon after the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March. Next year, we look forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations. We also look forward to the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership later this year, which will be a timely affirmation of our joint commitment to upholding a rules-based multilateral trading system.



I wish the People’s Republic of China continued peace, stability, and prosperity. Please also accept my best wishes for your good health and success.



Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG