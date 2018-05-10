Singapore looks forward to 'equally constructive relationship' with next Malaysian govt: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore looks forward to developing an "equally constructive relationship" with the next Malaysian leadership, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday (May 10).

"As Malaysia's closest neighbour, we have a vested interest in Malaysia’s stability and prosperity," Mr Lee wrote in a Facebook post.



The country's long-serving former premier, Mahathir Mohamed, 92, on Wednesday led his Pakatan Harapan coalition to a stunning victory, toppling the 61-year rule of the Barisan Nasional.

Official results showed that Pakatan Harapan won 113 of parliament's 222 seats, clinching the simple majority required to rule. The Barisan Nasional had 79.

Mr Lee said it is clear that the outcome of the elections represents a major change in Malaysian politics.

"We are following the situation closely," he wrote. "While Malaysian politics are for Malaysians to decide, Singapore wishes Malaysia all the best in its political development," he wrote.

"Singapore has enjoyed good relations and close cooperation with Malaysia for many years, with successive Malaysian leaders.

"We look forward to developing an equally constructive relationship with the next Malaysian government, and to work with it to take our bilateral ties forward and benefit both our peoples."