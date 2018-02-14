Singapore police commissioner receives Medal of Honour from Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Indonesia on Wednesday (Feb 14) conferred a prestigious award to the Commissioner of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Hoong Wee Teck, "in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards the maintenance of regional security".



The Bintang Bhayangkara Utama (Medal of Honour) award was presented to Commissioner Hoong by Indonesia's national police chief Tito Karnavian, on behalf of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, SPF said in a media release.



It is the highest award that the Indonesian National Police confers on an individual for outstanding contributions and cooperation.



Commissioner Hoong said: “I am deeply honoured to be conferred the Bintang Bhayangkara Utama by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

"This is a testimony to the strong working ties and friendship between the two police forces. The Singapore Police Force will continue to work closely with the Indonesian National Police in fighting transnational crimes and terrorism”.

