Singapore Police Force will not grant permits for rallies that ‘advocate political causes’ of other countries

SINGAPORE: Permit for assemblies that “advocate political causes of other countries” will not be granted, the Singapore Police Force said on Saturday (Sep 28).

In response to queries about police’s approach to calls for an anti-totalitarian rally in Singapore, the police warned that foreigners visiting or living in Singapore will have to abide by the country’s laws.

“Action will be taken against those who break the law. This may include termination of visa or work passes,” police said.

“At the Speakers’ Corner, only Singapore citizens and permanent residents are allowed to participate in assemblies without a permit, subject to the conditions in the Speakers’ Corner rules.”

In recent months, rallies have been held in several countries to support and demonstrate against the Hong Kong protests, with some clashes turning violent.

Hong Kong is bracing for a weekend of possible unrest ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Oct 1.

Thousands of people are preparing to rally in the city centre on Saturday evening after a permit was granted for a gathering at Tamar Park, next to the headquarters of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. More demonstrations are expected on Sunday.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Singaporeans against non-essential travel to Hong Kong.

The ministry listed some areas where protests are expected to take place over the next few days, including in Kowloon and Causeway Bay on Sunday.

The city has been rocked by protests since June, sparked by a controversial extradition Bill, which is set to be formally withdrawn.

"Large-scale protests have been taking place across Hong Kong since June 2019 which have become increasingly unpredictable," said the ministry in its latest travel advisory.

"These protests can take place with little or no notice and could turn violent."

