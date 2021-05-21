Singapore Polytechnic expands COVID-19 testing to cover 2,000 more people; 4th student tests positive

SINGAPORE: Singapore Polytechnic said on Thursday (May 20) it would expand its COVID-19 testing to include 2,000 more people after a fourth student tested positive for the coronavirus.

This would bring the total number tested to 8,500.

The second-year student from the School of Chemical & Life Sciences (CLS) had developed a fever on May 19 and consulted a doctor on the same day, where she was tested positive for COVID-19. She was last on campus on Saturday morning.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) assessed that she was not infectious when she was last on campus,” said Singapore Polytechnic in a statement on Thursday, adding that the school was in touch with the student to provide the necessary support.

Singapore Polytechnic is already undertaking a swabbing exercise for 6,500 students, staff members and vendors after three students had tested positive for COVID-19. All classes have been moved online since Tuesday.

“As an added precautionary measure arising from the latest case, MOH will expand the first phase of swabbing to cover students and staff from CLS as well,” said Singapore Polytechnic.

“This expansion is expected to include 2,000 more individuals, to further reduce the risk of transmission within our campus and community.”

Once the first phase of the swabbing exercise is complete, MOH will assess if there is a need to proceed with the swabbing exercise for the rest of Singapore Polytechnic community, the school said.

Individuals will be notified by MOH via SMS on the details of their swab tests, it added.

“SP strongly encourages those who have been identified to be swabbed to do so, for your own safety and the safety of our campus and the larger community,” the school said.

It also urged all students and staff members to stay at home as much as possible, avoid in-person social interactions and to go out only for essential activities.



