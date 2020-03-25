Singapore Pools to close Livewires venues and off-course betting centres; live lottery draws to be conducted behind closed doors

SINGAPORE: All Livewire venues and off-course betting centres will be closed for live sports betting and horse racing until further notice from Friday (Mar 26), said Singapore Pools.

All live lottery draws for 4D, Toto and Singapore Sweep are to be conducted behind closed doors, also until further notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Singapore Pools account holders can continue to place their bets online and via telephone.



Visitors and members of the public are not permitted to attend the lottery draws. Transmission of live lottery draws at branches are also suspended.



In light of the new measures released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to curb the spread of COVID-19, Singapore Pools said they "will implement further measures to safeguard the health and well-being of their staff and customers".



Advertisement

Advertisement

On-ground assistants will also be deployed at their outlets to manage queues and prevent overcrowding.

Singapore Pools have implemented safe distancing measures since Mar 21, including regulated access, physical separation measures at queues, shortened operating hours and closing of selected branches.

"The safety and welfare of our customers are of utmost priority to us, we will continue to review our measures in line with the advisories from MOH and relevant agencies," Singapore Pools added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram