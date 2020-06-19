Singapore Pools outlets remain closed on first weekend of Phase 2; branches to reopen from Monday

SINGAPORE: Singapore Pools outlets will remain closed this weekend and gradually resume operations from Monday (Jun 22), with 4D and TOTO lottery draws set to take place next week.

Singapore Pools outlets have been closed since Apr 7 as the country started a “circuit breaker” to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, Singapore moved into Phase 2 of reopening as retail outlets resumed business. Dine-in options were also available once again at F&B outlets.

4D lottery draws will resume next Wednesday, with TOTO lottery draws to restart next Thursday. The Singapore Sweep lottery will resume with the August draw on Aug 5.

Singapore Pools’ branches will reopen from next Monday, with authorised retail outlets gradually resuming operations from that day.

“All other outlets such as Singapore Pools’ Livewire venues and Off-course Betting Centres will remain closed, in alignment with the Government’s regulations and guidelines for live betting,” Singapore Pools said.

There will be enhanced cleaning and safe distancing measures at outlets, Singapore Pools said. All draws will continue behind closed doors in the presence of external auditors.

CHANGES TO TOTO

The TOTO lottery will also be amended, Singapore Pools announced.

From next Thursday, the game will cascade at the second instead of the fourth consecutive draw, for draws without a Group 1 prize winner.

That means if there is no jackpot winner after two draws, the pot is distributed among the 5+1 ticket holders.

“This is to prevent over-crowding at our outlets,” Singapore Pools said.

Lottery tickets purchased for draws which were postponed after Apr 5 will also be valid for the upcoming lottery draws, said Singapore Pools.

“Customers’ safety and well-being remains our top priority amidst the COVID-19 situation,” it said.



