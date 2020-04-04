Singapore Pools to suspend lottery draws, close outlets and online betting service

SINGAPORE: Singapore Pools said on Saturday (Apr 4) that it will suspend all lottery draws from next week and shut down its outlets to comply with ramped up measures to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said during a press conference on the COVID-19 situation on Friday that Singapore Pools would have to close as part of tighter measures, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in a live telecast that all workplaces - except for those providing essential services - and schools would be closed under a month-long "circuit breaker" to stem the pandemic.

The tightened measure comes amid a rise in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases, as well as local transmissions and clusters in Singapore. Singapore reported 65 new infections on Friday, taking its total to 1,114 cases and five deaths.

"Singapore Pools will suspend all lottery draws and totalisator sales to align with the nationwide measures to manage the COVID-19 situation," it said in a press release.

"With the suspension of 4D and Toto Lottery draws, all Singapore Pools’ outlets, comprising branches and authorised retailers, will be closed from next Tuesday till further notice. Account betting service will be suspended as well," it added.

The 4D lottery draws scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will proceed as planned, with subsequent draws suspended until further notice, said Singapore Pools.

The TOTO lottery draw scheduled on Monday will be cancelled.

Customers who have placed bets for this draw are urged to hold on to their tickets, said Singapore Pools, adding that it will provide more information on the refund procedure.

Local horse racing activities at the Singapore Turf Club will be temporarily suspended from Tuesday, and Singapore Pools will not offer sports betting and wagering until further notice, it said.

Prize payment services will remain available until Monday.

"In light of the suspension of retail services, the prize claim period will be extended. More information on the extension will be provided later," said Singapore Pools.

