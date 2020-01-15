Singapore Pools' online Toto Quick Pick, System Roll hit by software errors; MHA investigating

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is investigating after Singapore Pools' Toto system was hit by two software errors affecting Quick Pick and System Roll bets.



"The Ministry of Home Affairs was recently notified by Singapore Pools of issues with its system that generates Toto Quick Pick and System Roll bets placed via remote platforms (internet, mobile app and telephone)," it said in a media release on Wednesday (Jan 15).



Singapore Pools has since rectified both errors, the ministry said.

MHA said it was first alerted to the first of the software errors on Jan 3 by Singapore Pools.

It involved the generation of Toto Quick Pick numbers purchased through remote platforms between Oct 2, 2018 and Dec 21, 2019, said MHA.

"The error resulted in the system excluding the number '49' and selecting numbers from '1' to '48' only, when generating quick pick numbers for customers placing bets via remote platforms," the ministry said.

The error was made known to Singapore Pools on Dec 18, 2019, and was fixed three days later.



The second issue was uncovered by Singapore Pools on Dec 20, during efforts to resolve the first error.



The second error involved the generation of Toto quick pick system roll numbers purchased via remote platforms since Oct 2, 2018.

The error was reported to MHA on Jan 10.



"The system ought to have randomly generated six numbers and then assigned 'R' in place of one of the six generated numbers, whereby 'R' would represent any of the remaining 44 numbers.

"However, the system replaced the largest of the six generated numbers with 'R' instead," said MHA.

On Jan 12, Singapore Pools received confirmation from the service provider that this was indeed an error, and rectified the error the next day.



In its release, MHA said that errors with Quick Pick and System Roll affected only those who placed such bets on the internet, the mobile app or on the telephone.

Customers who placed bets at Singapore Pools' outlets in person were not affected.

MHA said it took "a very serious view of these errors" and was currently investigating the matter.

It added that it has directed Singapore Pools to "take all necessary measures to ensure the integrity of the betting system and to prevent recurrence".

The Singapore Totalisator Board will convene a review panel to assess Singapore Pools' handling of the issues and recommend further actions as necessary, said the ministry.



MHA added that it will look into Singapore Pools' rectifications and preventive measures, while also noting that the operator was looking into remediation for affected customers.



CNA has sought further information from Singapore Pools on the number and value of bets that were affected in the errors.