Singapore’s population declines to 5.69 million, with fewer foreigners

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s population declined by 0.3 per cent in the past year to 5.69 million as of June 2020, with a fall in the number of foreigners, data released by the National Population and Talent Division on Thursday (Sep 24) showed.



The citizen population grew by 0.6 per cent in the past year to 3.52 million and continues to “age steadily”, with 16.8 per cent aged 65 and above compared with 16 per cent last year, said the Population in Brief annual report.



The number of permanent residents held steady at 0.52 million, the data showed.

In 2019, 22,714 people were granted citizenships, up from the 22,550 people last year and the 22,076 the year before. About 7 per cent (1,599) of the new citizenships granted in 2019 were to children born overseas to Singaporean parents.



A total of 32,915 people were granted permanent residence in 2019, up from the 32,710 people in 2018 and the 31,849 in 2017.

NUMBER OF FOREIGNERS FALLS

The number of non-residents in Singapore fell by 2.1 per cent to 1.64 million as of June 2020.



This was “largely due to a reduction in foreign employment in services”, with the largest decrease among work permit holders, said the report.



"These trends were largely due to COVID-19 related challenges, brought about by weak demand and travel restrictions," said the report.

The number of employment pass holders has also decreased from 193,700 in December 2019 to 189,700 in June 2020, and S pass holders decreased from 200,000 to 188,800 over the same period, the division said, citing Ministry of Manpower data.



There were 22,165 citizen marriages in 2019, fewer than the 23,632 citizen marriages recorded in 2018.



From 2015 to 2019, there were about 23,600 citizen marriages on average each year, more than the average of 22,400 a year in the previous five-year period.



Citizen births numbered 32,844 in 2019, more than the 32,413 citizen births in 2018.



On average, about 32,900 citizen births were recorded each year between 2015 and 2019, more than the average of 31,700 a year in the previous five years.



The resident total fertility rate remained at 1.14 in 2019, unchanged from the year before.

