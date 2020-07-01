Not true that Government plans to increase Singapore population to 10 million: NPTD

SINGAPORE: It is not true that the Government is planning to increase the population in Singapore to 10 million, said the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) on Wednesday (Jul 1), adding that there have been statements circulating on various online platforms about the matter.

"The National Population and Talent Division (NPTD), Strategy Group, Prime Minister’s Office, would like to state categorically that these statements are untrue," it said in a media statement.



"The Government has not proposed, planned nor targeted for Singapore to increase its population to 10 million."



The media statement pointed to a Factually article in March, which said that Singapore's population size is affected by many factors, including birth rates, life expectancy and global developments.

"The Government aims to achieve a careful balance between these factors to ensure a sustainable Singapore with a cohesive society and vibrant economy that improves Singaporeans’ lives," said the article.



"The Government does not seek to achieve any particular population size," it added.

"We monitor our population trends closely, and regularly review our population policies along with infrastructure and social development needs."



The NPTD noted that an update on Singapore's population outlook was provided in Parliament in March 2018.

"At that update, the Government said that given recent trends, Singapore’s total population is likely to be significantly below 6.9 million by 2030," said NPTD.

"This outlook remains valid today."



The NPTD added the publication of falsehoods on Singapore's population "damages the public interest, by undermining legitimate and honest discussion".

"Appropriate action may be taken against any such further publication," it said.

