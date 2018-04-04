Singapore to have 5 long weekends in 2019
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday (Apr 4) released the list of Singapore's public holidays for next year.
There will be five long weekends (with holidays either falling on a Friday or Monday) in 2019.
Two public holidays fall on a Friday:
Good Friday (Apr 19)
National Day (Aug 9)
Three fall on a Sunday, meaning that the following Monday will be a public holiday:
Vesak Day (May 19)
Hari Raya Haji (Aug 11)
Deepavali (Oct 27)
The dates of the 11 gazetted public holidays for 2019 are as follows: