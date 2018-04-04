Singapore to have 5 long weekends in 2019

Singapore

Singapore to have 5 long weekends in 2019

kite flying
File photo of a family playing with a kite in Singapore. (Photo: Goh Chiew Tong)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday (Apr 4) released the list of Singapore's public holidays for next year.

There will be five long weekends (with holidays either falling on a Friday or Monday) in 2019.

Two public holidays fall on a Friday:

Good Friday (Apr 19)

National Day (Aug 9)

Three fall on a Sunday, meaning that the following Monday will be a public holiday:

Vesak Day (May 19)

Hari Raya Haji (Aug 11)

Deepavali (Oct 27)

The dates of the 11 gazetted public holidays for 2019 are as follows:

Public holidays 2019 Singapore

Source: CNA/hs

Tagged Topics

Bookmark