Singapore to have 5 long weekends in 2019

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday (Apr 4) released the list of Singapore's public holidays for next year.

There will be five long weekends (with holidays either falling on a Friday or Monday) in 2019.

Two public holidays fall on a Friday:

Good Friday (Apr 19)

National Day (Aug 9)



Three fall on a Sunday, meaning that the following Monday will be a public holiday:



Vesak Day (May 19)

Hari Raya Haji (Aug 11)

Deepavali (Oct 27)



The dates of the 11 gazetted public holidays for 2019 are as follows: