Singapore's exports up 8% in Q3 as total trade expands

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew 8 per cent in the third quarter of 2018, driven by non-electronic exports, according to statistics released by trade agency Enterprise Singapore on Thursday (Nov 22).

This comes after a 9.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Non-electronic exports expanded by 12.6 per cent, extending a 16.5 per cent growth in the second quarter. The largest contributors to the increase in non-electronic exports were food preparations, measuring instruments and pharmaceuticals.

Electronic shipments, meanwhile, fell by 3.0 per cent following a 7.8 per cent decrease in the second quarter, Enterprise Singapore said. Diodes & transistors, ICs and parts of PCs declined and they contributed the most to the decrease



Singapore’s total merchandise trade expanded by 14.7 per cent in Q3, up from the 10.2 per cent increase in the previous quarter, as both oil and non-oil trade rose.

Oil trade expanded by 28.2 per cent in the third quarter amid higher oil prices than a year ago, after the 23.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter. Non-oil trade rose by 11.7 per cent in Q3, extending the previous quarter’s 7.1 per cent increase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exports to all of Singapore’s top markets generally rose in Q3 over the year, except China, South Korea and Hong Kong. The biggest contributors to the increase in Singapore’s exports were the US (34.6 per cent), the EU 28 (18.4 per cent) and Indonesia (28.1 per cent).