Wet weather to continue for rest of July, with lows of 22°C forecast for some days: MSS

SINGAPORE: More thunderstorms are expected for the second half of July, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its weather outlook on Thursday (Jul 16).

During this period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

But although showers are expected on many days, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on one or two days, MSS said.

Lows of around 22 degrees Celsius can also be expected on a few rainy days.

Compared to the first two weeks of the month, the second half of July is expected to see even more rainfall, with the overall rainfall for the month forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.



"In the coming fortnight, the prevailing southwest monsoon conditions are forecast to persist, with low-level winds blowing from the southeast or southwest," said MSS. "On a few days in the last week of July 2020, the winds are forecast to blow from the west."



The monsoon rain band is forecast to remain over the equatorial Southeast Asia region in the next two weeks, said the authority.

This is expected to bring short-duration moderate to heavy thunderstorms between the late morning and afternoon on many days, possibly extending into the evening on a few of these days.

"Thundery showers are also expected on a few nights due to the presence of large-scale wind convergence over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity," said MSS.

The last week of July could also see "widespread thundery showers with gusty winds" across Singapore in the morning on one or two days, due to the passage of Sumatra squalls.

ABOVE-NORMAL RAINFALL IN SOME AREAS FOR JULY

About half the island recorded above-normal rainfall in the first half of July, said MSS.

The rainfall recorded at Jurong Pier was 90 per cent above average, while that recorded at Changi was 48 per cent below average.

The first fortnight of July saw thunderstorms fall over parts of Singapore mostly in the late morning and early afternoon, due to the strong solar heating of land areas, said MSS.

Buona Vista recorded the highest daily total rainfall of 125.6mm in the first two weeks of the month.

The second week of July was also cooler than the first, due to more rainy weather.

The lowest daily maximum temperature recorded was 25.9 degrees Celsius at Khatib on Jul 13, due to overcast skies and widespread thunderstorms that day.



The highest daily maximum temperature in the first half of the month was 33.9 degrees Celsius recorded at Pulau Ubin on Jul 5.

