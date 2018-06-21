Singapore ranked safest destination in the world for 3rd consecutive year: Gallup

SINGAPORE: Singapore has emerged as the safest destination in the world for the third consecutive year, according to Gallup’s latest law and order report.



Gallup’s Law and Order Index, which polls residents from 142 countries, is a composite score out of a possible 100 points.

Respondents are polled on their confidence in local police, feelings of personal safety and the incidence of theft, assault or mugging in the past year.



For both 2018 and 2017, Singapore topped the chart with 97 out of 100 points. The city state also scored a respectable 93 for the index published in 2016.



Coming in joint second place for the latest ranking were Norway, Iceland and Finland with 93 points. The only other two Asian entrants to make the Top 10, Hong Kong and Indonesia, registered a score of 91 and 89 points respectively.



At the other end of the index, Venezuela earned the title of “least secure” with 44 points while Afghanistan's score of 45 hit a record low, said Gallup.



Only 17 per cent of Venezuelans in 2017 said they felt safe walking alone in their area at night, putting them on equal footing with Afghans (20 per cent).



The index also showed that more Venezuelans (42 per cent) reported having property or money stolen in the past year, topping the previous high of 38 per cent set in 2016.



Globally, 69 per cent of people said they have confidence in their local police while 68 per cent said they feel safe walking alone at night where they live.



“In most economically developed countries with strong rule of law, high majorities of residents say they feel safe walking alone in their areas at night," said Gallup.

"This response is nearly universal in Singapore at 94 per cent and tops 80 per cent in many Western European countries."



Law and Order Index Worldwide: