Singapore to reduce toll charges at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints from Mar 2

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s toll charges for cars, buses and taxis at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will be reduced from Mar 2, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Sunday (Feb 9).



This is in response to Malaysia’s reduction of toll charges for cars, buses and taxis at the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza (Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza (Second Link) on Feb 1, LTA said.



The revised toll charges are as follows:



Singapore’s revised toll charges with effect from March 2, 2020. (Table: LTA)

NEW DIGITAL SERVICE FOR ASEAN PUBLIC SERVICE VEHICLES

Singapore is also set to roll out a new digital service to enable owners of public service vehicles such as buses and taxis registered in ASEAN countries to apply for a permit through the OneMotoring website.

This initiative will be implemented from Feb 10, LTA said.

It is aimed at making it more convenient for vehicle owners and will add to the suite of digital services currently available for foreign-registered vehicles.

Vehicle owners can look forward to online payment for and delivery of VEP and Autopass cards in the near future, LTA said.



Vehicle owners may refer to the online video guides on the OneMotoring website on the use of these digital services.

Those who require assistance may also approach LTA’s Service Centre located in Johor where digital kiosks are available for motorists to submit their applications.

