Singapore says regrets cancellation of summit between United States and North Korea

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Thursday (May 24) expressed its regret after United States President Donald Trump called off the planned Jun 12 summit between his country and North Korea.

"Singapore regrets that the scheduled summit between President of the United States Donald J Trump and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong Un will no longer take place on 12 June 2018," said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson in response to media queries.



"Singapore hopes that the dialogue and efforts to find lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula will continue.”

In a letter addressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and posted on the White House's website on Thursday, Trump said he was calling off the summit based on the "tremendous anger and open hostility" displayed by Kim.



The cancellation comes just two weeks after the date and location of the landmark summit was first announced.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea had repeated a threat to pull out of the summit and warned it was prepared for a nuclear showdown with Washington if necessary.

Its Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui had called US Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy" for comparing North Korea - a "nuclear weapons state" - to Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi gave up his unfinished nuclear development programme, only to be later killed by NATO-backed fighters.

