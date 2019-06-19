Singapore’s key religious organisations affirm commitment to religious harmony

SINGAPORE: Representative bodies of Singapore’s key religious communities have affirmed their commitment to safeguard religious harmony in the country.



More than 250 organisations have put their names to the commitment, including the Catholic Archdiocese, Hindu Advisory Board, Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, National Council of Churches of Singapore, Sikh Advisory Board, Singapore Buddhist Federation, and Taoist Federation.



Singapore President Halimah Yacob received a commemorative version of the commitment from Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, the president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation, at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS) on Wednesday (Jun 19).



Members of the National Steering Committee on Racial and Religious Harmony saying a prayer to commemorate the commitment to religious harmony. (Photo: Gwyneth Teo)

During her opening address, Mdm Halimah said: “The world would be all the poorer if it had no room for difference. If we were all the same, we would have nothing special to offer, nor anything to learn from others.

“Each of us has something precious that only we can give. The more diverse we are, the richer we become.”



She warned that while globalisation and technology have drawn people closer, the ease in the “flow of ideas” has accelerated the spread of extremist ideologies.



“A society is fragile if its members view each other in mutual incomprehension. It is vulnerable when its communities live parallel lives and inhabit separate worlds,” Mdm Halimah said.



“Only a cohesive society built upon mutual trust can harness the strength of its diversity, so that its people can build a better future.”



President Halimah Yacob at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Cohesive Societies (ICCS) on Jun 19, 2019.

She said that accommodating different cultures, nurturing a “felt reality of collective belonging”, dialogue and interaction are the foundations of social harmony in any society.



“Leaders play an important role in promoting peace and cohesion at both the national and international levels. But often, we see political leaders articulate division and conflict for their own personal agenda,” she said.



“Hence, all societal actors must play a part in managing diversity – from government leaders to individuals, from the media to educational institutions.



“Ultimately, social cohesion is not something that can be commanded or dictated by the government. It can only be nurtured and inspired by each of us, and what we do every day. Friendships and connections will have to be built, face to face.



“Social trust has to be forged, one positive encounter at a time. Strength from diversity can only grow from dialogue, give and take, speaking and listening.”



President Halimah Yacob speaking with 100 youth delegates during a fireside chat. (Photo: Syawal Yusoff)

The ICCS is the President’s initiative. About 700 international delegates across academia, government, religious organisations and civil society will attend the conference this weekend.



Jordan’s King Abdullah II will deliver the keynote address on Thursday morning.



About 100 youth delegates also attended the Youth Leaders’ Programme. Taking place in the two days before the conference, it is designed as a platform for the next generation to address pressing social concerns and share ideas with each other. They include 21 representatives from ASEAN countries and 34 others from around the world.