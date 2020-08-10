Singapore reports 188 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (Aug 10), taking the national total to 55,292.



In an update on Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that of the new cases, the vast majority were work permit holders currently under quarantine.

There were 12 new imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

In addition, there was one new case in the community, a Singaporean.

More details will be announced later in the day, said MOH.









Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases rose past 55,000 on Sunday - the country's 55th National Day - after 175 new infections were reported.



In his National Day message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore would need “unity and resilience more than ever” to fight COVID-19.

He noted that many countries have seen their COVID-19 case tallies rise sharply after initially bringing the pandemic under control and easing restrictions.

“This can happen to us too, despite all our precautions,” he said, adding that the crisis was “far from over”.

Mr Lee added that it would most likely take “a year or two before a vaccine is widely available, and the threat of the virus is blunted”.

“Until then, we have to maintain our vigilance and resolve, to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbours all safe.”

