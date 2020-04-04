Singapore reports 6th COVID-19 death, an 88-year-old man

SINGAPORE: A sixth person died from COVID-19 in Singapore early on Saturday (Apr 4) morning, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release.

The patient was an 88-year-old Singapore permanent resident with no recent travel history to affected places, said the ministry. He had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.

The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Mar 29, and admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the following day.

He had been in the intensive care unit since Mar 30, but developed serious complications and died at 5.41am on Saturday, said MOH.

The patient's profile matches that of case 855, who is linked to a new cluster at Singapore Cricket Club. MOH said on Friday that one of its newly confirmed cases was linked to case 855 and four others, forming a new cluster.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported 1,114 infections, with new clusters at the Ce La Vi rooftop bar at Marina Bay Sands and a construction site at Project Glory, an integrated development at 50 Market Street.

FOUR COVID-19 DEATHS IN A WEEK

This is the fourth death from COVID-19 reported in Singapore in a week.

On Friday, an 86-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to affected places died from complications due to COVID-19.

The woman was the first patient linked to a cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane. The cluster is now linked to 13 cases.

On Thursday, a 68-year-old Indonesian with a history of diabetes and hypertension died of COVID-19.

Last Sunday, a 70-year-old Singaporean man became the third person to die from complications due to the disease in Singapore. He had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The country saw its first two deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Mar 21, a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man. The woman had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension and the man had a history of heart disease.

