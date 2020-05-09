Singapore reports 753 new COVID-19 cases, taking country's total to 22,460

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 753 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (May 9), taking the country's total to 22,460.

Of the new cases, the vast majority are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.



Nine cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Further details will be shared later in the day, said the ministry.









EASING OF CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES



Singapore is entering its sixth week of a "circuit breaker" period to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After a drop in COVID-19 cases in the local community, Singapore eased some restrictions from May 5, including allowing residents to exercise in the common areas of strata-titled residential buildings such as private condominiums. Traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture was also allowed to resume for pain management.

Some businesses, including hairdressers and home-based food businesses, will also be allowed to resume operations from May 12, with a gradual resumption of selected activities and services over a few weeks.

As part of the gradual easing of circuit breaker measures, schools will start to bring back students in small groups for face-to-face lessons from May 19, with priority given to graduating cohorts.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong cautioned in a press conference on Friday that Singaporeans should not rush to go out when businesses reopen on May 12.

“I know some people may not have had a haircut for some time, but there is no need to rush to go out to have a haircut on May 12. There will be time to do so," said Mr Wong, speaking at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference.

“We are making progress because of the circuit breaker and we should continue to do our part to comply with the measures for the rest of the circuit breaker period. We should remain vigilant and not take any chances,” he said.

