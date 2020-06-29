Singapore reports 202 new COVID-19 cases; 6 infections in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 202 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Jun 29), including six cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 43,661.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There are four Singaporeans or permanent residents and two work pass holders among the new community cases.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.



More details will be given by the ministry in a later update.













Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore on Jun 19 entered Phase 2 of its reopening after a "circuit breaker" period of almost two months to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to allow cross-border travel for certain groups of people, including residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes.



On Sunday, the global COVID-19 death toll reached half a million people, according to a Reuters tally.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

