Singapore’s Chinese culture is ‘multifaceted and constantly evolving’: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Chinese culture is “multifaceted and constantly evolving”, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday (Sep 6).



Speaking in Mandarin at Lianhe Zaobao’s 95th anniversary gala dinner, Mr Lee said that culture is dynamic, and is an accumulation of tradition and heritage, as well as development in response to new circumstances and challenges.



Mr Lee added that it is not easy to find a balance, especially in multi-cultural Singapore where Chinese culture “co-exists and is intertwined with the cultures of other ethnic groups”.



“Over the years, we have developed our own variation of Chinese culture, and an identity that resonates with the Chinese Singaporeans, as well as with our fellow Singaporeans of other races,” Mr Lee said.



“Whatever our race, we are Singaporeans. We are proud of our traditions but we are also committed to building a dynamic future here in Singapore with our fellow Singaporeans.”



Mr Lee also said that the promotion of the Chinese culture is an important responsibility and that he hopes all Chinese groups, including Zaobao, will work together to create exciting programmes to encourage others to join them in preserving and promoting Singapore’s Chinese culture.



“This will help strengthen our national identity and also inspire the younger generation to deepen their understanding of their own culture and pass it on for generations to come,” he said.



Mr Lee said that as international attention on China and the region grows, Zaobao has "continued to provide an objective and credible perspective" on developments in China and Asia.

"If Zaobao is the same as the many media outlets in Greater China, your readers will not see value in reading your stories," he said. "But Zaobao has established considerable trust and reputation amongst its readers.

Mr Lee also commended the publication for having upheld its mission of "providing quality and credible news" for its readers.

"Actually, I hope all Singapore media, not just Zaobao, will retain their credibility and provide quality coverage for their readers. In this age where fake news is prevalent, this has become even more important."

