Singapore's exports growth slows further as electronics decline

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth slowed more than expected in December as shipments of electronics contracted, official data showed on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Exports rose 3.1 per cent in December year-on-year, according to trade agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore. This was down from the 9.1 per cent rise the month before and the 20.5 per cent surge in October – which was the fastest on-year pace exports had grown in two-and-a-half years.

The slowdown was worse than the 8.7 per cent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.



Electronic shipments fell 5.3 per cent last month, compared to the 5.1 per cent growth in the previous month. ICs, parts of PCs, and diodes and transistors declined by 6 per cent, 27.7 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively, and they contributed the most to the decline in electronic domestic exports, IE Singapore said.

Non-electronic shipments increased by 6.8 per cent, following the 10.6 per cent expansion in the previous month. Specialised machinery, non-electric engines and motors, and measuring instruments increased by 32.9 per cent, 124.7 per cent and 18.3 per cent, respectively, contributing the most to the growth in non-electronic NODX.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 5 per cent last month, after growing a revised 8.6 per cent in November and 12.3 per cent in October. Both electronic and non-electronic NODX declined.

Exports to Singapore’s top 10 markets grew as a whole in December, although shipments to Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Thailand and Indonesia declined. Growth was led by the EU, South Korea and Malaysia.