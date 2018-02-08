Singapore's household income grew in 2017, income inequality unchanged: Singstat

SINGAPORE: Resident households saw earnings from work increase last year, while income inequality in Singapore held near among the lowest in a decade, according to official data released on Thursday (Feb 8).

Among households headed by a Singapore citizen or permanent resident which had at least one working person, the median monthly income grew 2 per cent in nominal terms to S$9,023 last year, from S$8,846 in 2016.

Factoring in inflation, the increase was 1.5 per cent in real terms, data from the Department of Statistics showed.

After accounting for household size, the median monthly income per household member rose 4.5 per cent in nominal terms, or 3.9 per cent in real terms, to S$2,699 in 2017.

Resident employed households across all income groups in Singapore also enjoyed real growth in average work earnings per member last year, the report said.

Top-earning families in the top 10 per cent saw real growth of 2.6 per cent, while the lowest-income households in the bottom 50 per cent recorded real income growth of 2.1 to 3.6 per cent.

Households in the 51st to 90th percentile income group registered higher real growth of 3.7 to 4.5 per cent.

For 2017, the Gini coefficient - a measure of income inequality from 0 to 1, with 0 representing total income equality – remained near 2016 levels.

It stood at 0.459 before taking into account Government transfers and taxes – little changed from 2016 and among the lowest in a decade.

After taking into account Government transfers and taxes, Singapore’s Gini coefficient for 2017 was reduced from 0.459 to 0.401, unchanged from 2016. This reflected the redistributive effect of Government transfers, the report said.

The official data also showed that families staying in one-room and two-room HDB flats received more government transfers than those in other housing types.

On average, resident households in one-room and two-room HDB flats received S$10,245 per household member from various Government schemes last year. This was more than double the average of S$4,433 received per household member across all housing types.