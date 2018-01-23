Singapore's inflation rate fell to 0.4% in December

SINGAPORE: Singapore's headline inflation rate fell in December, with the consumer price index (CPI) dropping to 0.4 per cent, compared to the 0.6 per cent recorded in November, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Jan 23).

The drop was largely due to lower private road transport and services inflation, they said in a media release.

Private road transport inflation slowed to 2.6 per cent in December from 4.1 per cent the month before.

This change was largely due to the dissipation of the effects of the increase in parking fees in December 2016 and a smaller year-ago increase in petrol prices, the agencies said.

Services inflation fell to 1.3 per cent in December from 1.6 per cent in November, largely reflecting a decline in airfares and holiday expenses, in addition to a smaller year-ago increase in telecommunication services fees.



Food inflation dipped to 1.4 per cent in December from 1.5 per cent in the preceding month.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As the fall in housing rentals eased, the cost of accommodation fell by 3.8 per cent in December, moderating from the 3.9 per cent decline in November.

Core inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, eased to 1.3 per cent in December from 1.5 per cent in November. This is mainly due to lower services inflation.

Overall, the headline inflation for 2017 came in at 0.6 per cent, reversing two consecutive years of negative inflation. Core inflation, on the other hand, rose to 1.5 per cent in 2017 from 0.9 per cent the year before.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

On the external front, imported inflation is likely to rise mildly, as global demand improves amid ample supply in key commodity markets. Global oil prices are expected to increase only slightly in 2018 as compared to 2017 and global food commodity prices are also expected to rise modestly.



The headline inflation for 2018 is projected to be within the 0 percent to 1 per cent range. Accommodation costs will continue to dampen inflation in 2018, albeit to a lesser extent than last year, while the positive contribution of private road transport costs will fall.



Overall, cost pressures in the economy should remain relatively restrained, MAS and MTI said.

