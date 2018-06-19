Singapore’s largest electric vehicle charging network to have 500 charging points islandwide by 2020

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network - consisting of 500 charging points islandwide - will be made available in public areas such as malls, residential areas and business parks by 2020, the Singapore Power (SP) Group announced on Tuesday (Jun 19).



The network, which SP Power said will be a boost for electric vehicle adoption in Singapore, will be first rolled out with 30 charging points that will be in operation by end-2018.



“Singapore is regarded as an ideal environment for EVs as it is highly urbanised and compact,” SP Group said.



“This pervasive charging network will plug a critical gap in scaling up EV adoption in Singapore by reducing range anxiety in EV drivers,” it added.



In tandem with the charging points, SP also announced the launch of two tenders for the network. The tenders are for the procurement of charging hardware for both AC (alternating current) and DC (direct current) chargers, and for the installation of the chargers.



The national utility company highlighted that of the 500 charging points, more than 100 will be 50kW-DC charging points, a fast charge technology that can fully charge an EV in 30 minutes.



In 2016, SP Group’s EV journey commenced when it started to convert its entire vehicle fleet to electric vehicles.



SP Group said the move allowed it to develop its capabilities to operate an internal charging network that will now be scaled up to a nationwide public charging network.

