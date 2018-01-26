Singapore's manufacturing output rises 10.1% in 2017

SINGAPORE: Singapore's overall manufacturing output rose by 10.1 per cent in 2017 over 2016, according to figures released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday (Jan 26).



Singapore's manufacturing output for December declined by 3.9 per cent compared with a year ago after rising 5.3 per cent in November.



On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output fell 2 per cent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 4.5 per cent year-on-year but fell 0.7 per cent month-on-month.

Output of the precision engineering cluster grew 18.2 per cent year-on-year. The precision modules and components segment posted robust growth of 39 per cent, on account of higher production in optical products and metal precision components, EDB said.



The chemicals cluster’s output increased 14.4 per cent year-on-year with all segments recording output growth. In particular, the other chemicals and petrochemicals segments grew 31 per cent and 19.1 per cent respectively.



The electronics cluster’s output expanded 4.2 per cent in December compared to the same month last year.

Growth in the cluster was supported by the semiconductors and computer peripherals segments which grew 9 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively, while the rest of the segments declined.



Output of the general manufacturing industries cluster increased 2.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The food, beverages and tobacco segment grew 13.3 per cent with higher production of beverages products.

On the other hand, the miscellaneous industries and printing segments declined 3.8 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Like the previous month, the clusters that reported a decline in output were transport engineering and biomedical manufacturing.

The transport engineering cluster’s output fell 11.7 per cent year-on-year.

All segments in the cluster recorded declines, with the marine and offshore engineering segment in particular contracting 18.2 per cent on the back of weak demand for oil rigs and oilfield and gasfield equipment amid the low oil price environment.

The biomedical manufacturing cluster’s output also declined 34.7 per cent compared to a year ago.

The medical technology segment fell 1.3 per cent while pharmaceuticals output shrank 43.6 per cent on the back of lower production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and biological products.

