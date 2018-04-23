Singapore's Parliament has a new mascot: Parley the winged lion

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Parliament has a new furry mascot - a "young winged lion" called Parley.

The Parliament of Singapore posted on Facebook in the voice of Parley on Monday (Apr 23).

"Now that the Parliament of Singapore has launched its Instagram page, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin has invited me to be one of its administrators. I’ll be sharing snapshots and nuggets of information on our Parliament’s history and what goes on behind these walls. So do keep a lookout for my posts!"





According to the profile shared in the post, Parley stands for Proactive, Adventurous, Resourceful, Learned, Eloquent, Youthful.

"As a young winged lion, I'm still desperately trying to lose my baby fat by whizzing about the skies as cardio and doing weights training with my Mace and the thickest Parliament library book," the tongue-in-cheek profile states.

Like the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau's white bear mascot Kopi Lim, Parley is said to have studied at the National Institute for Furry Friends.

His other interests are listed as indexing and reading the Hansard reports - the traditional name for reports of parliamentary debates - and photography.

The winged lion also has contemporary tastes in music, with his favourite songs including Ed Sheeran's Shape of You, Camila Cabello's Never Be The Same, Michael Learns to Rock's 25 Minutes and Sam Smith's Stay With Me.

His favourite books include Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, Charlotte's Web by E B White, Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code as well as Bilahari Kausikan's Singapore is Not an Island: Views on Singapore Foreign Policy and The Singapore Parliament: The House We Built by Sumiko Tan.