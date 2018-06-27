Singapore Sailing Federation unveils 15-member team for Asian Games

SINGAPORE: A team of 15 sailors are set to represent Singapore at the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia, the Singapore Sailing Federation announced on Wednesday (Jun 27).



The federation has submitted its team list, which comprise a mix of new and experienced faces, to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) for its approval.



They include duo Cheryl Teo and Elisa Yukie Yokoyama, who took home the gold in the women's 470 at last year’s SEA games.

The team hope to build on their success and are aiming for a podium finish.



“I am feeling stronger and a lot more prepared than last year. We have been training hard and we have been putting in the hours on land and on water. We are excited for our first Asian Games together as a team,” said Yukie.



Singapore's sailors have traditionally been the top performers in the Asiad.

In the last edition of the Asian Games in South Korea, Singapore took home 24 medals. Sailing contributed seven medals (three golds, two silvers and two bronzes), making up more than a quarter of the total medal haul.



Singapore also finished joint-second with China in the sailing medal tally.



National sailors Wong Riji and Koh Yinian are among those hoping to contribute to the medal haul this year, despite this Asian Games being their maiden major games debut on the 49er class.



The pair graduated from the 420 class only late last year.



Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Riji said that he had gained 10kg in the eight months since starting on the double-handed Olympic class boat, and is targeting to put on another 2kg before the Games in August.



“The other sailors from Asia are a lot bigger,” he said.



“We will be up against tough competition from older and more experienced opponents. Nonetheless we are excited to take on the challenge.”



The 2018 Asian Games will be held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from Aug 18 to Sep 2.