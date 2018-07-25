SCDF to send officers to Laos to aid relief efforts, Singapore to donate US$100,000

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be sending a team of officers to Laos to help with the disaster relief efforts, including conducting needs and risk assessments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday (Jul 25).

Twenty-six people have died and 131 are still missing two days after a hydropower dam collapse swamped several villages in Attapeu Province, Laos.

The SCDF team will be equipped with water purification equipment so that there is clean drinking water for the affected population, said the MFA.

The ministry added that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is prepared to deliver humanitarian supplies and equipment, including tents, meal rations, bottled water, medical supplies and rubber dinghies, to help the relief efforts.



"The SAF also stands ready to deploy a team from the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre to support the Lao People's Army's relief efforts on the ground," the ministry said.



The Singapore Government will be donating US$100,000 to kickstart the public fundraising appeal by the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).

Earlier on Wednesday, the SRC launched a public appeal for donations and pledged S$50,000 in humanitarian aid.

The donations will fund the purchase and distribution of relief items including first aid supplies, blankets and mats for survivors, as well as other disaster relief and recovery efforts.

MFA also said that President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan have written letters to their counterparts to express their condolences.

"As a close friend and fellow ASEAN Member state, Singapore stands by Laos during this difficult time," said the ministry.