Singapore seems to be the perfect location for Trump-Kim summit, says US state department

WASHINGTON: Singapore was chosen to host the historic summit between United States president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because it "seems to be the perfect location", a spokesperson from the US state department has said.

"We needed a city that has the infrastructure so that you can bring in so many journalists, government officials to pull together a meeting of this size, scope, and importance. Singapore seems to be the perfect location for that," said Ms Heather Nauert in a statement on Friday (May 11).

"There's a lot of work left to be done. We are still clear eyed and realistic about what will take place at that meeting," she added.





The location and date of the landmark meeting were announced in a presidential tweet just hours after Trump welcomed the return of three American prisoners released by Pyongyang.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump wrote.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the country is pleased to host the Jun 12 meeting. "We hope this meeting will advance prospects for peace in the Korean Peninsula," the ministry added.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the meeting between the two leaders is a significant step on the path to peace. "May it lead to a successful outcome," he added.

The talks, which are expected to last one day, are set to focus on North Korea's nuclear and ballistic weapons programmes.

