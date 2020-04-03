Singapore sends additional medical supplies to support Indonesia's fight against COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Singapore has sent more medical supplies to help Indonesia tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Apr 3).

The latest shipment, which came at the request of Indonesia, follows discussions on Mar 11 between leaders of the two countries, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Joko Widodo, on ways to strengthen collaboration in battling the coronavirus.

Ambassador of Singapore to Indonesia Anil Nayar (second from left) receiving a shipment of medical supplies from Singapore at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Apr 3, 2020. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Friday's shipment brings Singapore's total contribution to 30,000 diagnostic tests and five Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines for the detection of COVID-19, 1,050 sets of personal protective equipment, 100 viral transport media and four thermal scanners, said MFA.

The various items will be used in Jakarta, the Riau Islands, and North Sumatra.

Indonesia confirmed 196 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the biggest daily rise since the first cases were announced a month ago. A total of 1,986 cases have been reported in the country to date, with 181 deaths.

