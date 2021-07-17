Singapore sends condolences to Germany over deadly floods

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Saturday (Jul 17) sent condolences to his counterpart in Germany after severe floods devastated parts of the country.

Freak floods in Germany - reportedly the worst in the last 50 years - tore down houses, overwhelmed plumbing and sewage, severed electricity links and cut off mobile phone signals.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Several countries across in western Europe have also been inundated with heavy rains, with Belgium, in particular, experiencing severe flooding. Heavy rains have also hit Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

As of Saturday, more than 150 people across the continent have been killed by the latest floods.



In his letter to Heiko Maas, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Balakrishnan said he was "saddened to learn of the tragic loss of lives and devastation" caused by the floods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to all Germans whose livelihoods have been affected," he wrote.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Germany during this difficult time. I am confident that Germany will overcome this challenge with strength and fortitude."

In Germany alone, more than 130 people have died in what is the country's worst mass loss of life in years.

More than 1,000 are still missing, partly because the mobile phone networks have collapsed in much of the region.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Saturday, that there are no reports of Singaporean casualties so far.

MFA said its overseas missions in Berlin, Brussels, and Geneva are in close contact with the respective local authorities to ascertain whether there are any Singaporeans affected by the floods.



The ministry advised Singaporeans in the affected areas to monitor the local news closely, and heed the instructions of the local authorities.



"Singaporeans are also advised to stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe, and to eRegister with MFA through our website," it added.

Singaporeans in need of consular assistance may contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office, or the relevant overseas missions:



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Berlin

Tel: +49-(30) 2263-430

Emergency Tel (after hours): +49-152-2341-2182

Email: singemb_ber@mfa.sg

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Brussels

Tel: +32-2-660-2979

Emergency Tel (after hours): +32-475-618-265

Email: singemb_bru@mfa.sg​​​​​​​



Permanent Mission of the Republic of Singapore in Geneva

Tel: +41-(22) 795-0101

Emergency Tel (after hours): +41-(0)79-600 9833

Email: mfa_geneva@mfa.gov.sg