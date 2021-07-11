Singapore sends second shipment of medical supplies to Indonesia as COVID-19 cases surge 

SINGAPORE: Singapore said it has sent a second shipment of emergency medical supplies to Indonesia amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

A Republic of Singapore Navy landing ship tank left Changi Naval Base on Sunday (Jul 11) morning. The ship, bound for Tanjung Priok Port in Indonesia, was carrying oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical equipment, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Singapore’s shipment of emergency oxygen supplies on board RSS Endeavour. (Photo: Ministry of Defence, Singapore)

A first shipment, delivered by Singapore's air force, was sent on Friday.

"As Indonesia’s close neighbour and partner, Singapore will continue to work in close cooperation with Indonesia to support their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," MFA said.

ISO tanks each carrying 20 tons of liquid oxygen arriving at Changi Naval Base. (Photo: Ministry of Defence, Singapore)

Indonesia, the region's hardest-hit and most populous country, recorded more than 38,000 cases on Friday for a second successive day, six times the number a month earlier.



More than 2.4 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic, with more than 64,000 deaths.



Authorities have extended restrictions to more locations across the archipelago, hoping to avert the crisis seen on the island of Java, where oxygen supplies are low and four of five designated COVID-19 burial grounds in the capital Jakarta are close to full.

