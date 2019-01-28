Singapore Sports Hub CEO Oon Jin Teik resigns

SINGAPORE: Singapore Sports Hub chief executive officer Oon Jin Teik will step down from his post after the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens in April this year, the organisation announced on Monday (Jan 28).

In a press statement, Singapore Sports Hub said chairman Bryn Jones will take over as acting CEO while the board searches for “the best individual to lead the Singapore Sports Hub going forward”.

Mr Jones said Mr Oon will be “greatly missed by the staff, board members and partners” of the organisation.

“The Board extends its heartfelt appreciation to Jin Teik for his strong leadership, passion and unwavering commitment to the project and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” he said.

He added that his team remains focused on "pursuing operational excellence" at the Singapore Sports Hub, and delivering "great experiences".

“In addition, I shall continue to work with Sport Singapore on transformation initiatives aimed at realising our shared vision and ensuring Singapore Sports Hub retains its pre-eminent position as the region’s premier sports, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the years ahead.”

In the press statement, Mr Oon said: “I have been privileged to be involved with the Singapore Sports Hub for almost 20 years (since its conceptualisation phase).

“I have been very fortunate to have worked with so many talented and dedicated colleagues during the past four and a half years. They have given me full support throughout my tenure and together with Sports Hub’s internal and external partners, we have accomplished a lot.

"I am very proud of this national icon, the Singapore Sports Hub, and I wish the staff, board and management team the very best for the future.”

Mr Oon, a former national swimmer, joined Singapore Sports Hub in 2014 as chief operating officer and took over as CEO in 2017.