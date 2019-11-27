Singapore Sports Hub recruits former tourism board chief as CEO

SINGAPORE: Singapore Sports Hub will be headed by a former chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board, Mr Lionel Yeo, from Feb 3 next year.

The appointment, announced on Wednesday (Nov 27) in a media release, follows a search for a new CEO which began in June, said chairman Bryn Jones.



As SportsHub's new CEO, Mr Yeo will deliver world-class events to serve various segments of the Singapore society, said the company, which hosts more than 400 events annually.



"The Singapore Sports Hub is a major national project that I had been involved with during my time in government service," said Mr Yeo. "I am aware of the challenges SportsHub faces and also of its achievements and tremendous potential."



Mr Yeo will succeed Mr Oon Jin Teik who resigned in January. Mr Jones has been the acting CEO in the interim.



With Mr Yeo at tourism board's helm from 2012 to 2018, Singapore's visitor arrivals hit record highs and grew 30 per cent, according to a biography provided by SportsHub.

Mr Yeo's "successful strategy" attracted major sports and leisure events to Singapore, it said, adding that Singapore's branding was renewed and the tourism sector transformed during his term in office.



His public service career also included the roles of dean and CEO of the Civil Service College, as well as several senior policy-making roles in the Prime Minister's Office and some key ministries.

Mr Yeo will continue in his current role as advisor to Grab's CEO until the end of the year.